CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up about 7.2% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in CF Industries by 603.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 769,471 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 40.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 960.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 277,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

CF stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

