Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Down 6.4% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) fell 6.4% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.33, 632,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average session volume of 264,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 90.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 539,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 256,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 104,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,054,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,700,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.42 million, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

