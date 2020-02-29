CI Investments Inc. Buys 392,447 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490,464 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,447 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $113,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Exelon by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,803,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 173,600 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Exelon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 239,933 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 442,940 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $43.11 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

