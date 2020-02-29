CI Investments Inc. Buys 3,967 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.4% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $274,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 98.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 26.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,695.66 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,592.45 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,947.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,966.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 111.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $1,870.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,026.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

