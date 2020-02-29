CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $352,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $116.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $356.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.