CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,258,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,991 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $179,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

