CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,946 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Becton Dickinson and worth $209,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $237.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.