CI Investments Inc. Has $115.32 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 329,627 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $115,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $100.67 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.