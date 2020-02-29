CI Investments Inc. Has $188.03 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,177 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Prologis worth $188,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 16.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 742.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

