CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 980,436 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $107,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.58. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

