CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806,861 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Synchrony Financial worth $146,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

