CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 47,438 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $87,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $6,381,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Express by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $109.93 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $106.68 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price target on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

