CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 571,863 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $92,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

