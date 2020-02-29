CI Investments Inc. Sells 61,475 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 519,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,475 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $79,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Shares of DHR opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.65. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $123.50 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $12,817,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,580,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

