CI Investments Inc. Sells 7,560 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $74,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $208.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,028 shares of company stock worth $4,994,319. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

