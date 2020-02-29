CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575,299 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,944 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of Autodesk worth $105,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $236,439,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 259,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 171,954 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $190.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 152.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

