CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,325 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $76,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $90.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

