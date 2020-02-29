CIBC Raises DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$14.00

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:DRM opened at C$12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. DREAM Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$7.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.12.

About DREAM Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

