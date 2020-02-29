Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Down 10.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s share price was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 911,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 418,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 533,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $200.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.89.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

