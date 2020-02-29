CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 1.3% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $198.82 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,342,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

