CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CNXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,197 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,358,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after acquiring an additional 236,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 1,477.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 165,750 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 160,750 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

