Comparing TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) & Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TELA Bio and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Baozun 0 2 4 0 2.67

Baozun has a consensus target price of $51.95, indicating a potential upside of 63.78%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A Baozun 4.92% 14.32% 6.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Baozun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $199.01 million 1.26 $6.12 million N/A N/A Baozun $784.38 million 2.51 $39.23 million $0.66 48.06

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio.

Summary

Baozun beats TELA Bio on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods and mother and baby; and insurance and automobiles categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

