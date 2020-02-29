Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,991,000 after buying an additional 482,459 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,909,000 after buying an additional 371,303 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,286,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,972,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLB opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.51.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.