Cormark Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$12.25

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of EFN opened at C$12.56 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$7.27 and a 1 year high of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.53, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.40.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

