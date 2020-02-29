Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSP. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 529 ($6.96).

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 470.20 ($6.19) on Thursday. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 544 ($7.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 502.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398.90.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91). Also, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,465 shares of company stock worth $64,321,620.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

