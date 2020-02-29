CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) Shares Purchased by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) by 118.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 1,080.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 57,314 shares during the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. CPI Card Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

