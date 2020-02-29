Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €74.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.35 ($91.10).

EPA BN opened at €63.72 ($74.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €75.43. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

