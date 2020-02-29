Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen Sells 10,000 Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total transaction of £122,000 ($160,484.08).

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 1,132 ($14.89) on Friday. Workspace Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,223.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,142 ($15.02).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

