Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,040,051,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $28,600,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $11,685,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $10,173,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a PE ratio of -301.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $2,426,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 808,108 shares of company stock worth $35,082,170.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

