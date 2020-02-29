Duncan Painter Acquires 8,823 Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Stock

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) insider Duncan Painter bought 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 341.80 ($4.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 368.19. Ascential PLC has a one year low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. Ascential’s payout ratio is currently 3.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Ascential to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective (down previously from GBX 460 ($6.05)) on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 454.60 ($5.98).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

