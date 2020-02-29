Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

