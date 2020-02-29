Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.85. Element Solutions shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 174,207 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 202,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 69,767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.13.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

