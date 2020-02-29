Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 124.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208,955 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 896.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 179,225 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 65,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFC opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03. Ellington Financial Inc has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 98.90%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

