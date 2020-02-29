Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,262,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 418% from the previous session’s volume of 243,812 shares.The stock last traded at $34.61 and had previously closed at $30.91.

The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

The firm has a market cap of $959.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

