Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 30th total of 12,180,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 398.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

UUUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

