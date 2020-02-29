Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €16.50 by UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €16.50 ($19.19) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.73 ($19.46).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €15.03 ($17.48) on Thursday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.66.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

