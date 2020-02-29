EnWave (CVE:ENW) PT Lowered to C$1.35 at Cormark

EnWave (CVE:ENW) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$2.10 to C$1.35 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on EnWave and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

CVE:ENW opened at C$0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58. EnWave has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.81.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnWave will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

