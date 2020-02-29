Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.76 million.

TAST has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of TAST opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

