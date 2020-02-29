Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Frontdoor Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Frontdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

FTDR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. Frontdoor has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.59.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 58.12% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

