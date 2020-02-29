Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Element Fleet Management Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Element Fleet Management in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EFN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

TSE:EFN opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.53. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$7.27 and a twelve month high of C$13.47.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

