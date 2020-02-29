Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Medpace Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. Medpace has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after buying an additional 406,428 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Medpace by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Medpace by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,921,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

