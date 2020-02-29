Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Up 14.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price rose 14.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $57.92, approximately 13,109,842 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 2,749,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.