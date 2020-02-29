Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Five Below comprises approximately 2.3% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned about 0.31% of Five Below worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Five Below by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 12,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $1,957,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.31 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.89. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

