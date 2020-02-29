Folketrygdfondet Cuts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Folketrygdfondet cut its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930,853 shares during the quarter. ABB comprises 1.4% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Folketrygdfondet owned approximately 0.09% of ABB worth $44,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. ABB’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

