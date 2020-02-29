Folketrygdfondet Increases Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607,365 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj makes up about 3.3% of Folketrygdfondet’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Folketrygdfondet owned approximately 0.49% of Nokia Oyj worth $101,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 593,788 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.