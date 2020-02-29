Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Foot Locker traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 20733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,454 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 139,516 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 171.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 634.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

