Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Financial Network were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

FSB stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSB. Raymond James lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Financial Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

