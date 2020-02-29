FY2019 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.48.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.