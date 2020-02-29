GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,206 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 59.21%. This is an increase from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

