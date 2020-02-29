GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 30th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.81% of GEE Group worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.30 on Friday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.66.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.